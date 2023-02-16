Underwater flight with CudaJet yacht toy

CudaJet, a unique new luxury watersport toy built in England, is about to make its debut in the U.S. According to the company, this new diver propulsion vehicle offers the sensation of flying weightlessly underwater in ultimate freedom.

With speeds of up to 3 meters per second (or roughly 10 miles per hour), the jetpack features a unique quick-attach harness that can be donned in seconds. Divers control thrust at a squeeze of the trigger and direction simply by moving their body. In between flights, divers can scoot across the surface or comfortably catch their breath with the buoyant harness. CudaJet is waterproof to 100 meters (330 feet), according to Ashton Lauritzen, CEO of the company.

They will be available in January for $19,000 at Aqua Flight, which has been named the sole Cudajet distributor and dealer in the U.S. For further details, contact them at info@aqua-flight.com.

aqua-flight.com

