Wind technology to move ships

The large yacht industry watches for pertinent applications as technology advances in the commercial maritime market. Berge Bulk announced such tech with plans to harness wind power on the Berge Olympus bulk container ship in an ongoing effort to decarbonize.

Four BAR Tech WindWings will power the ship through technology innovated in cooperation with Berge Bulk, BAR Technologies, and Yara Marine Technologies.

“This partnership with BAR Tech and Yara Marine is a great step towards our transition to zero-emissions operations. Preserving our planet’s resources is fundamental to Berge Bulk’s sustainability vision and goals,” says James Marshall, CEO of Berge Bulk. “At Berge Bulk, we believe in the results that can be achieved by harnessing wind power. Evaluating this groundbreaking technology, the estimated impact on reducing emissions can be at least as significant as transitional fuels.”

The large, solid-wing sails will be 164 feet (50m) in height and are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 30% through wind propulsion and route optimization.

Berge Bulk owns and manages over 80 vessels for the mining, steel mill, and charter industries and plans to work with BAR Technologies and Yara Marine Technologies’ green technologies to retrofit other vessels in the fleet. The Newcastlemax bulker ship expects to be underway with the new propulsion late this year.

www.bergebulk.com

www.bartechnologies.uk

www.yaramarine.com

