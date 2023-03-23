2023 USVI Charter Yacht Show Set for November 11-14 @ IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. A move to more intimate broker and crew meetings onboard the yachts and in the marina. A first-time watersports and water toys exhibit. A focus on the rich history and culture of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Combine these three ‘what’s new’ features, with the world-class venue of IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas, and the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Associations (VIPCA)’s 2023 USVI Charter Yacht Show, set for November 11-14, 2023, is a ‘must-do’.

Register now! Yachts that register (usviyachtshow.org/register/) by July 1, 2023, receive a 20% off Early Bird discount. Plus, IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas is offering exhibiting yachts an Early Bird berthing rate of $1.65 per foot per day from November 5-18, 2023, if paid before August 1.

Brokers can also register at usviyachtshow.org/register/. The Show is FREE for VIPCA member brokers, a great deal as VIPCA membership offers additional year-round benefits including advertising opportunities and the latest industry updates, plus supports the association’s USVI marine tourism, marine infrastructure, and marine vocational training work. Brokers can receive a discounted rate of $244 per night on accommodations at Bluebeard’s Castle by booking by phone and giving the discount code ‘VIPCA Yacht Show’. A daily shuttle service will offer easy access to and from the marina.

“Every year brokers travel from around the world to the USVI to meet the best of the best in the industry. The USVI Charter Yacht Show is the crew’s chance to showcase their yacht and display what sets them apart. It’s the broker’s chance to meet the crews and get to know them on a more personal level and have a glimpse into what the experience will be like for their charter clients. It’s the kick-off for the start of the charter season and I’m looking forward to this year’s Show, all the new and exciting events and seminars we have planned, meeting the new crews and yachts exhibiting and reconnecting with industry professionals,” says Casey Grimes, yacht charter and sales broker for the Yacht Collective.

What’s New

Smaller, more intimate, opportunities for brokers and crews to get acquainted are a focus of the Show’s curated schedule this year, says Oriel Blake, VIPCA Executive Director. “The 2023 Show schedule is full of opportunities for smaller meetings between brokers and crew with private luncheons and dinners and even a FAM trip sail on the last day to Brewers Bay, conveniently a short shuttle ride from the airport. Even the competitions will offer charter brokers the chance to participate with a sip and a taste. After all, it’s the broker’s first-hand knowledge of crews and yachts that make for memorable charter vacations,”

The new water sports and toys exhibit will offer some fun engagement for crews and brokers. Whether for sports or relaxation, charter accessories range from traditional to cutting-edge. This display will help brokers to match clients to their perfect yacht based on contemporary knowledge of what toys are on the market today.

The rich culture and history of the U.S. Virgin Islands will be a key focus of this year’s Show. There will be downtown Charlotte Amalie walking tours and history seminars highlighting stories from bygone days which can be featured on any Virgin Islands charter itinerary. Just as charter guests can be treated to an insight into the unique and exciting past of the USVI, the USVI Charter Yacht Show will be ‘Naturally in Rhythm’ with the Virgin Island’s roots for the benefit of the Show’s charter brokers, according to Blake.

IGY Marinas Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas – World-Class Yachting Venue

IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas, named Superyacht Marina of the Year four times since 2016 by the prestigious UK-headquartered The Yacht Harbour Association, offers first-class dockage facilities to host brokers, yachts, and crews. Its upland restaurants, shops, and park-like setting is also a world-class venue to host Show activities and a gateway for visitors to embark on a charter. New restaurants on the property are St. Thomas Social, a Mediterranean-style eatery with a cool social vibe, and Cutlass and Cane, a Caribbean Seafood Bar. Popular restaurants also include Indigo 4 (elevated Caribbean cuisine), 13 Restaurant (creative New American cuisine) Enkai (sushi), Blue 11 (international), Thali Indian Grill (Indian), Twist340 (Caribbean), and a variety of local food booths (lunch only). New in retail is Seachange Home (island-style furnishings), while Moe’s Fresh Market and National Marine Suppliers are long-time onsite provisioners and parts suppliers, respectively. Spas and medical and chiropractic providers are on the property. A pool, volleyball court, and tennis court offer crews relaxation and recreation facilities.

“IGY looks forward to building on our great relationship with VIPCA at this year’s Show and showcasing to the international yachting community the unique advantages of the USVI as a leading yachting hub,” says Bert Fowles, vice president of marketing and sales for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-headquartered IGY.

Sponsors of the USVI Charter Yacht Show include the USVI Department of Tourism; Yacht Haven Grande; IGY Marinas; the Gowrie Group representing Trawick and Cigna; Parts & Power Ltd., distributor of Northern Lights; Mango Media; Cardow Jewelers; Offshore Marine; Catamaran Central; Grey Goose, distributed by West Indies Company; Veuve Clicquot and Captain Morgan, distributed by Bellows International; Maho Crew; Moe’s Fresh Market; VIYA Business Solutions; ZUP; Harbor Shoppers; Seachange; and, the Charter Yacht Broker Association.

For more information about the USVI Charter Yacht Show, visit usviyachtshow.org For information about VIPCA and its programs, visit www.VIPCA.org, Email: info@vipca.org, or call (340) 642-0656

