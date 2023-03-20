ACREW Announces Opening of Nominations for 2023 “The Crew Awards” in Porto Montenegro

ACREW and Porto Montenegro are pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 6th edition of The Crew Awards, to be held from the 20th-22nd October 2023. Taking place at the esteemed Porto Montenegro Marina for the second year in a row, these prestigious awards recognise and honour excellence and professionalism within the Superyacht Industry, acknowledging outstanding achievements and dedication.

Created in 2018 by superyacht crew representative body ACREW, the awards bring together over 200 captains, crew and professionals from Porto Montenegro and other marinas in the Adriatic and the wider Mediterranean. The Crew Awards 2023 encompasses 14 award categories, which recognise superyacht crew members who have proven to be the very best in the industry across all onboard departments.

The judging panel is comprised of 19 former and current senior superyacht captains and crew who are highly valued in the yachting community. This year, ACREW has removed the voting phase to ensure fairness and impartiality in the awards process. All the nominees will have an equal opportunity to be recognised and celebrated.

After winning ACREW’s Adriatic’s ‘Best Superyacht Marina’ in 2020, hosting the 2022 awards to huge success and following an ongoing partnership with ACREW, Porto Montenegro is thrilled to host the event for second time. As the world’s first platinum-status marina, Porto Montenegro, positioned on the UNESCO protected Bay of Kotor, is the perfect location for this prestigious event.

Promising to be a highlight of the year, the event will have an “Old Hollywood” theme, drawing on classic vintage glamour, and the awards ceremony will provide a unique opportunity for the Superyacht Crew to network whilst celebrating their outstanding work. ACREW has invited all superyacht crew and captains to participate. Nominations are now open and close on 1st May 2023 with categories ranging from ‘Best Charter Yacht Crew’ to ‘Best Deck Award’ and even ‘Best Chef Award’.