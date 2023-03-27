Charter Itinerary experiences 180% growth and continues expansion in 2023

with a fast and easy-to-use platform that breaks the process down into seven steps and fundamentally saves an incredible amount of time.

Alice Newnham, a Charter Broker at IYC, explains, “I can now create itineraries in minutes and thoroughly enjoy the process. It has saved my colleagues and me so much time; it is truly game-changing. The itineraries are a great tool as it provides a clear feel of how the charter will run, including the cruising times.”

Brokers and Captains can now create bespoke and professional itineraries using auto-generated AI content and interactive maps. Alternatively, they can also choose from one of the hundreds of sample itineraries that Charter Itinerary have created for their users.

Michele Flandin, Charter Assistant at Northrop & Johnson, explains, “Charter Itinerary is very easy to use and saves us so much time. For each destination, there is well-written content that can also be amended if necessary, and it is also possible to add links to recommended spots such as local, top-rated restaurants.”

Charter clients and yacht owners expect top-notch service and plans can change at the last minute. All the content within an itinerary built by Charter Itinerary is editable, allowing amendments to the plans at any point and automatically recalculating the time and distances between destinations.

Captain Owain Rowlands from the 45m charter yacht M/Y Gladiator explains, “Charter Itinerary saves so much time; simplicity is its best feature. We work in a fast-paced environment that changes every hour, so being able to change things with the click of a button and have something right for the client is a game changer.”

Once an itinerary is ready, it can easily be sent to clients for review and there are comment boxes to transform the planning-process into a truly collaborative experience that the charterer and/or yacht owner can get excited about. Users are notified when their client requests a change, and can respond immediately – revolutionizing the customer experience and replacing the need to re-do a whole itinerary.

“It has added a more professional side to charter planning; it looks very professional when sent over. Rather than an excel or word document, this interactive planner is there that clients can use and check out,” says Capt. Rowlands. Flandin says, “The final presentation is very high-quality and professional, and we have had a lot of positive feedback from Captains.”