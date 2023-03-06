Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show Sees Strong Attendance, Sales

The largest boating and yachting event in the world elevated South Florida’s boating and marine industry featuring over 1,000 show-stopping vessels

The 2023 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® had an exceptional 5-day run in Greater Miami and Miami Beach this past Presidents Day weekend, anchoring South Florida as a mecca for the marine industry for another year in a row. Historically, the event has attracted over 100,000 visitors from approximately 35 countries around the globe to Miami-Dade County while generating an estimated $1.34 billion for the state—making it the industry’s crowning event and reeling in seasoned consumers and first-time buyers.

A joint production by Informa Markets, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA), the show offered attendees diverse experiences that varied from educational to entertaining and luxurious.

“It has been our absolute pleasure to display the largest and greatest products the marine industry has to offer at this year’s event,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. boat shows at Informa Markets. “We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome, and, on behalf of Informa Markets, we are proud to have raised the bar for the industry and are eager to return again next year for another incredible boat show.”

With the Miami Beach Convention Center serving as an ultimate boater’s destination, guests were able to experience impressive exhibitions and meet with leading experts in the marine industry. Participants also had the opportunity to explore The Progressive Boat Show Experience in Pride Park, where they could get hands-on with marine innovations at the Nautical Ventures AquaZone and even learn about ongoing sustainability efforts at the Costa Conservation Village.

“The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is an international hub to see the wide range of new boats and marine products entering the market. This year’s boat show unveiled several next gen marine technologies, from hydrofoil to sustainable fuels, to more efficient boat hull and engine designs. As an industry, we are listening to the market’s demands, learning, and growing alongside our consumers to deliver exceptional products that will sustain boating as one of the greatest outdoor recreations,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, President of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). “Year after year, we make it our top priority to not only put on an event for attendees to enjoy, but also ensure that we create a space for our industry partners and exhibitors to showcase their new products and highlight the best in boating at the world’s greatest boat show.”

This year, consumers were introduced to technological innovations from across the industry, showcasing a comprehensive approach to sustainable. At the expanded Charged! Pavilion, organizers welcomed a variety of electric products like fully electric boats, electric outboard motors, and marina fast-charging stations. One exhibitor, X Shore, produces boats that are almost completely silent and easy to maintain that produce zero exhaust emissions. Their Eelex 8000 saves approximately 2 metric tons of CO2 emissions during a typical season of 50 hours on the water, compared to a high-performance ICE boat – which is equivalent to approximately 80 trees planted.

As part of the show’s commitment to the protection of Miami-Dade County’s marine wildlife and sustainability efforts, organizers partnered with the Miami Foundation to raise awareness and support efforts to preserve Biscayne Bay. Ticket holders had the chance to make donations to the organization’s Biscayne Bay Recovery Fund, which was created to protect Greater Miami’s 35-mile-long marine ecosystem and economic engine. The boat show raised $10,000 to support this mission.

“We are grateful to the Miami International Boat Show for helping us raise awareness about Biscayne Bay recovery and ways to support clean water, habitat restoration, and sea level rise resiliency,” said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “Improving the health of our Bay is what led to the creation of the Biscayne Bay Recovery Fund in partnership with Miami-Dade County. We want to make sure that, together and for many years to come, we can protect one of our community’s most precious resources.”

Through an exclusive partnership with FOX Sports viewers will be able to relive the excitement of the 2023 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®, including yacht debuts from some of the most renowned exhibitors from across the globe. The segment will also include interviews with industry leaders as well as on-site coverage across all six of the show’s iconic sites.

The full DBMIBS FOX Sports schedule is listed below:

FOX Sports 2 (FS2):

March 8, 2023, at 5pm ET

March 12, 2023, at 6am ET

March 16, 2023, at 9am ET

March 19, 2023, at 7am ET

FOX Sports 1 (FS1):

March 18, 2023, at 8:30am ET

April 1, 2023, at 6am ET

“The docks were full, the weather was perfect, and guests were able to enjoy the best in the industry and Miami,” said Paul Flannery, COO of the International Yacht Brokers Association. “The excitement is still settling in, but we are already looking forward to topping our historic numbers next year. Thank you to our partners and community leaders for all the hard work it took to make this event live up to its esteem.”

The 2024 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® returns to Greater Miami and Miami Beach on February 14 – February 18, for another unforgettable Presidents Day weekend filled with the best in boating and yachting. For more information, please visit: www.miamiboatshow.com.

