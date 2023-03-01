Legend Yacht Transport appoints Jens Meilvang as Managing Director

Already known for big moves in the Yacht Transport industry, Legend Yacht Transport is making a big move within its organization with the appointment of Jens Meilvang as is Managing Director.

As with any business the key to success starts with its people, Legend knows that very well having grown successfully across various transportation sectors and their appointment of a shipping stalwart as Managing Director reinforces the growth the company has experienced over the last 12 months.

Dave Holley, president of Legend Yacht Transport, was extremely positive in saying’ in all honesty we could not have anticipated the what we have seen over the past twelve months. Thanks in part to the service we offer, the loyalty of our clients and the quality of our team. I’m very proud of what we have achieved and bringing Jens onboard will only add to the quality of the service we offer. I have known Jens for many years and he fits perfectly into the profile of our team.

Jens Meilvang says’ Shipping & Logistics has been a big part of my life since I started with J. Poulsen Shipping, Denmark in 1994, I have lived, travelled, and enjoyed the world of Shipping & Logistics for nearly 30 years. It has brought me to the most remote parts of the world and brought me to the capitals of shipping like Copenhagen, London, New York, Singapore, Dubai and now living with my family in Houston, Texas. I have always had a great focus on keeping my integrity intact and always made sure to stick to the agreements made, let it be by contracts or a simple but powerful handshake. Now joining Legend Yacht Transport and Dave Holley gives me great excitement about what the future holds.

Legend yacht transport has its head office in Fort Lauderdale, U.S.A and a global network of agents. From their USA office and throughout their agent network they provide dedicated global transport services for yachts, superyachts, race boats and commercial cargoes.

For more information on Legend yacht Transport please visit www.legendyachttransport.com

