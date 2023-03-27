Lithium-ion battery fires are hot topic at ISS Leadership seminars

New technologies help detect issues with batteries before a fire starts.

Fires aboard large yachts are not new, but what is changing is the types of fires and struggles to put them out. The latest year for which reliable data exists is 2018. During that year there were 39 fires on board large yachts, with 32 of those on board vessels under 500 gross tons; of the 39 fires, 37 were on motor yachts. There is a growing concern within the industry with the number of lithium-ion battery devices on board and the fire danger those devices present.

On Wednesday, ahead of the Palm Beach International Boat show, the International Superyacht Society’s Leadership Series explored many issues affecting the industry. The “hot” topic that everyone was interested to hear about was fire safety — specifically, the concern over lithium-ion battery fires. The number of lithium-ion batteries in the world is increasing exponentially. Obviously, everyone carries a cellphone, at the bare minimum. However, yachts are particularly affected due to the increased number of toys and other devices on board that use lithium-ion batteries. There is also a big push within the industry to go green, which means increases in the size of batteries on board to run hotel and propulsion systems.