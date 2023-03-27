Pinmar launches new strategy for the US superyacht market

Pinmar, the global leader in superyacht painting and coatings, has announced its new strategy to streamline operations in the USA, in response to an increasing number of yachts being bought and maintained in the US.

Pinmar will consolidate its senior management and fixed workforce at Safe Harbor Savannah Yacht Center (SHSYC) in Georgia, which offers state-of-the-art facilities and will become a full-service hub for yachts over 55 metres.

Drawing on its 40-year experience and successful service model in Europe, Pinmar will offer a turnkey package on all projects at SHSYC, including scaffolding and containment, infrastructure, caulking, fittings, antifouling and refinishing services.

To accomplish this, Pinmar will work in collaboration with Southern Cross, who will continue to provide scaffolding and containment services alongside Technocraft, a world-leading scaffolding and containment company for superyachts, who are part of Pinmar’s group.

By sharing European safety standards and proven construction techniques, Pinmar and its partners will build structures that can withstand higher winds and weather conditions typical of Florida and the Eastern Seaboard.

Pinmar’s new sales office in Fort Lauderdale will provide a platform for the commercial team to promote the benefits of a turnkey paint solution to the US market industry and liaise with key decision makers and owners’ representatives.

In addition, a core team of experienced paint professionals will continue to service the South Florida region out of Safe Harbor Rybovich and Lauderdale Marine Center, carrying out after-sales services and smaller projects as required.

This new strategy will allow Pinmar to meet the demands of larger superyachts in the US fleet while streamlining operations and providing a full-service solution to the market.

Remy Millott, CEO of Pinmar’s parent company GYG Ltd commented,

“I am pleased to announce our new strategy for US refit operations, which outlines our priorities for the coming years. We are excited to enhance our partnership with Safe Harbor to provide high quality refit services for large superyachts, leveraging the outstanding facilities at Savannah Yacht Center.

Moreover, our new sales office located at the heart of the yachting community in Fort Lauderdale will serve as a hub for our commercial team to engage with key decision-makers in the industry and highlight the advantages of a turnkey Pinmar paint project in the US.”

President of Pinmar USA Inc, Alexander Swain, added,

“Our clients remain in the best hands whichever side of the Atlantic they engage our premium services. I will be joining our group directors and senior management teams at the Palm Beach International Boat Show and look forward to showcasing our services and promoting our exciting new strategy.”

