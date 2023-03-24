Success of UN shipping climate action at a tipping point

The UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) concluded its latest round of talks today with a clear majority of member states agreeing that shipping must reach absolute zero-emissions by 2050.

Ana Laranjeira, Opportunity Green, attended the full week of discussions, stating “There now seems to exist a broad support for zero emissions by no later than 2050, and a good group of countries are also pushing for the IMO’s Strategy to deliver on 1.5°C. This is absolutely critical, especially for the low-lying States, and those nations most vulnerable to the negative impacts from climate change.”

Support is also growing for additional absolute emissions reduction goals for 2030 and 2040. Thankfully, this comes on the heels of the recent IPCC Synthesis Report, warning that limiting climate change to 1.5°C requires immediate action to reduce emissions across all sectors within this decade. Climate change is already causing damage to nature and people, and taking action now is the only way for humanity to limit the effects and ensure a livable future.

Lucy Gilliam, Seas At Risk, touched on the urgency, stating “The IMO needs to get its ship together. The IPCC clearly warns us that halving emissions by 2030 is necessary for climate safety. We are dangerously close to tipping points of no return, if we do not bring emissions down fast.”

In the run up to the IMO’s crucial climate summit in July (MEPC 80), countries must keep pressure on them to commit to reducing emissions from global shipping before 2030. This is the only way shipping can achieve the UN’s own goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

Jim Gamble, Pacific Environment, closed the discussions with a plea to address our children’s fears of what the world will become from climate change, “Children around the world are already facing climate disaster, they are watching us, and they need to have confidence that we can make the changes necessary to avert the worst changes brought about by the climate crisis our planet is experiencing. Let’s not fail them.”

BACKGROUND

The IMO is in the process of revising its existing climate targets, which currently aim to only halve emissions from ships by 2050. The negotiations are set to continue this coming June 26-30 (ISWG-GHG-15), before concluding on July 3-7 (MEPC 80).

A growing number of countries demanded the IMO adopt additional interim goals to cut emissions by 37% by 2030 and by 96% by 2040. Several influential IMO observers (the World Bank, Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Centre, the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), have also previously called for deep emission cuts from ships before 2030.

Climate-science projects shipping must commit to -36% decarbonisation target by 2030 and 96% by 2040 to meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target.

Strong IMO measures would encourage companies to invest in zero-emission fuels and infrastructure (green hydrogen-derived fuels), which need to make up at least 5% of all marine fuels by 2030 for Paris-aligned shipping decarbonization.

Immediate emission cuts for shipping can be delivered through a combination of measures: improving energy & operational efficiency, slowing vessels down, and investing in wind propulsion technologies.

Countries and the industry have all the tools they need to deliver shipping’s 1.5°C-aligned transition. Measures such as improving the energy and operational efficiency of vessels, slow-steaming, electrification, and wind-assisted propulsion can cut emissions by a third already today.

