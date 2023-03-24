Success of UN shipping climate action at a tipping point

Crew in action at the Newport Charter Yacht Show on Thursday, June 23. (PHOTOS/SUZETTE COOK and LUCY REED)
The UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) concluded its latest round of talks today with a clear majority of member states agreeing that shipping must reach absolute zero-emissions by 2050.
Ana Laranjeira, Opportunity Green, attended the full week of discussions, stating “There now seems to exist a broad support for zero emissions by no later than 2050, and a good group of countries are also pushing for the IMO’s Strategy to deliver on 1.5°C. This is absolutely critical, especially for the low-lying States, and those nations most vulnerable to the negative impacts from climate change.”
Support is also growing for additional absolute emissions reduction goals for 2030 and 2040. Thankfully, this comes on the heels of the recent IPCC Synthesis Report, warning that limiting climate change to 1.5°C requires immediate action to reduce emissions across all sectors within this decade. Climate change is already causing damage to nature and people, and taking action now is the only way for humanity to limit the effects and ensure a livable future.
Lucy Gilliam, Seas At Risk, touched on the urgency, stating “The IMO needs to get its ship together. The IPCC clearly warns us that halving emissions by 2030 is necessary for climate safety. We are dangerously close to tipping points of no return, if we do not bring emissions down fast.”
In the run up to the IMO’s crucial climate summit in July (MEPC 80), countries must keep pressure on them to commit to reducing emissions from global shipping before 2030. This is the only way shipping can achieve the UN’s own goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.
Jim Gamble, Pacific Environment, closed the discussions with a plea to address our children’s fears of what the world will become from climate change, “Children around the world are already facing climate disaster, they are watching us, and they need to have confidence that we can make the changes necessary to avert the worst changes brought about by the climate crisis our planet is experiencing. Let’s not fail them.”
