Bradford Marine lift in, roof off, expansion on

Bradford Marine has bridged the gap across the canal with a new barge to Bradford Marine East Marina, the company’s acquisition of the former Billfish Marina. The vessel, called the 84 Express, ferries customers and employees between the two marinas on the company’s 27 acres along the New River on Marina Mile (State Road 84) in Fort Lauderdale.

Other company developments include a new 150-ton Marine Travelift that has been installed to haul vessels 75–112 feet, in addition to the company’s existing 70-ton Marine Travelift for vessels 35–70 feet. The 220-ton Synchrolift on the original property lifts vessels 70–140 feet, and works well for wooden yachts.

The Bradford properties also include in-water dockage for vessels up to 180 feet in length.

The new Bradford Marine Yacht Refinishing Facility, located a half-mile from the riverfront properties, has now opened with 5,300 square feet of climate-controlled industrial space. This facility offers spray booths, a clean room, and office space for jobs ranging from small parts and electronics to full paint jobs and teak work.

“There are vessels that are 200 feet-plus that can’t come down the river, that we still work with because we have all of these capabilities,” said Michael Kelly, president and chief operating officer of Bradford Marine.

As part of ongoing improvements, Bradford recently removed the concrete roof on the north docks to accommodate larger yachts and has eight slips for yachts up to 180 feet. The main office is also being renovated to create a better, more updated environment for employees.

“We are creating a full-service marina environment — a nice place where you want to hang out while you’re on your boat,” Kelly said. “A home away from home where you can have all of your work done. There are marinas with no service and service with no marinas, and we are blending the two.”

