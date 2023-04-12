Give yourself a break!: Spa options in Southeast Asia

Working hard at pampering others? Take some time to turn the tables.

You’ve been cruising around Southeast Asia and now — finally! — all guests on board have left. If you’re looking for a place to relax and recoup, you’re in luck. Here are some of Southeast Asia’s finest luxury spas and wellness retreats, as recommended by Asia Pacific Superyacht teams based throughout the region.

MALDIVES

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, is a ring-shaped sanctuary nestled over a turquoise lagoon. Inspired by the Earth’s energy, this spa offers nine treatment rooms, including a spa suite with its own relaxation lounge, salon and boutique.

PHUKET, THAILAND

Amatara Wellness Resort

Located at the majestic Cape Panwa, this resort offers all-inclusive wellness retreat programs that combine accommodations, nutritional food, and carefully personalized wellness and leisure activities. Posh facilities with sea-view treatment rooms and a luxurious Turkish bath.

KOH SAMUI, THAILAND

Kamalaya Koh Samui

This wellness sanctuary and spa combines ancient Eastern healing traditions with Western medical research to offer holistic health solutions for anxiety, stress and other challenges. Rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit while surrounded by nature.

MALAYSIA

Anantara Spa, Desaru Coast

Whether you’re seeking mind-body balance or reviving after a day in the water or on the greens, this serene spa invites you to refresh with state-of-the-art beauty treatments, or tap into Thai and Malay wellness wisdom combined with indigenous healing ingredients and rituals.

ANDAMAN ISLANDS

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Jiva Spa signature experiences include Sushupti and Vishrama massages, as well as other Indian therapies, body scrubs, wraps, yoga, beauty treatments, and meditation. Winner of the Condé Nast Johansens 2023 Awards for Excellence in the luxury spa category and for best yoga program.

SRI LANKA

Thusare Talking Hands Spa

A one-of-a-kind acupuncture and shiatsu center that claims its specially trained, visually impaired therapists have enhanced sensitivity to touch. All treatments are done in an open area with clothes on and no oils. Definitely unique — and worth a visit when in Colombo.

SEYCHELLES

Six Senses at Zil Pasyon

The resort’s signature Six Senses Spa will move you to another level, with five treatment villas — Rock, Cave, Ocean, Nature and Floating — specializing in Seychellois and African-inspired treatments designed around the healing properties of the island’s natural flora and fauna.

SINGAPORE

ESPA at Resorts World Sentosa

The ultra luxurious ESPA spa at Resorts World Sentosa includes a “vitality pool” fitted with air and water massage jets, an icy plunge pool, and a sauna overlooking pools and walkways that converge at a Japanese Onsen-style pool. The spa also boasts the first authentic Turkish Hammam in Singapore.

