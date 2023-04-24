HMY Yacht Sales partners with Centounonavi

HMY Yacht Sales officially announced a partnership with Centounonavi at the Miami International Boat Show in February. The superyacht brand, Centounonavi, is made in Italy and was founded by designer and entrepreneur Manuela Lucchesi and naval engineer Marco Arnaboldi.

Together, the companies will highlight the 92-foot (28m), super-fast (60 knots) Centounonavi Forza yacht in the United States. Another more compact model from the Centounonavi line is expected to be released soon. U.S. broker HMY Yacht Sales has been in the industry since 1979 and works from 14 commercial offices with more than 50 professionals.

