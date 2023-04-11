Horizon Yachts Plans a Stunning Showcase for Sanctuary Cove

Demonstrating record sales over the last two years, the Australian market has fully embraced the variety of Horizon yacht models targeted to the region’s diverse boating audience. This year, Horizon plans its largest showcase to date at the annual Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with eight yachts on display bookended by the debuting V74 and RP125 motor yachts. From May 25 to 28, 2023, the Horizon Yacht Australia (HYA) team will be joined by senior members of Horizon Yachts headquarters on the display on Pier G that will also include three FD80s, two FD90s and an RP100.

The flagship of this grand display will certainly be the new Horizon RP125, the largest Horizon yacht sold in Australia. Commissioned for a repeat owner, the RP125 is the largest of the J.C. Espinosa- designed Raised Pilothouse series of yachts. Uniquely, this build also features the High Performance Piercing Bow (HPPB) design found in the Fast Displacement (FD) Series of yachts and, despite its model moniker, has an enlarged salon and galley in lieu of a raised pilothouse. The result of this owner-driven design change is an incredibly spacious salon and well-equipped galley with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Boasting numerous custom features throughout, from the skylounge design with spacious quarters for the Captain, to dive and fishing gear storage in the beach garage, to a Hi/Lo handrail in the main deck foyer, this yacht carries the RP style with plentiful deck areas designed for entertaining. The RP125 is a five-stateroom yacht with an on-deck master suite and two VIP staterooms and two mirrored queen staterooms on the lower deck.

Sleek in her styling, with an open flybridge and elegantly stepped decks cascading to the bow, the RP100 on display features a spacious four-stateroom layout. Customized for the Australian market and conforming to AZ/NZS electric standards, the RP100 offers a traditional superyacht configuration, with a spacious main salon opening from the aft deck and leading into the formal dining area with a grand country-kitchen-style galley forward. The raised pilothouse is accompanied by a large built-in settee, while the open flybridge offers U-shaped seating and a dinette, a wet bar and grill.

The two FD90 models on display each boast unique features that are indicators of Horizon’s willingness to engineer and customize to an owner’s specifications. The FD90 Hull 22 features an enclosed skylounge configuration and a four-stateroom layout that comprises an on-deck master, convertible VIP on the lower deck and a spacious beach club. Specified with a contemporary interior and high-end equipment throughout, this FD90 is the first Horizon model to be equipped with the JUNG automation system.

Constructed to meet the Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s (AMSA) new 2C Survey requirements for commercially-operated vessels, the FD90 Hull 25 offers a five-stateroom layout with a split-use skylounge and a beach garage. Highlighted by water-bleached walnut and dyed koto woods, the interior exudes a cool and contemporary feel. Aft of the enclosed wheelhouse with a dayhead, the split-use skylounge features a large lounge area with a bar and a Jacuzzi tub and grill area aft. This yacht also features a fold-down radar arch for ease of navigation.