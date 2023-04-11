Lineup Announced for Innovation Corner at Palma Superyacht Village

The new SuperYacht Village was abuzz yesterday as swarms of crew working on the largest boats in the show made their way with flowers, decorations,…
Yachting Ventures has confirmed further details about the lineup of startups to expect at the Innovation Corner, which aims to promote a dialogue between startups and wider industry professionals. The goal is to spark a conversation about the future of yachting and give startups a space to showcase new technologies.
Broadly, the 12 startups chosen to exhibit as part of the Innovation Corner fall into two categories – those accelerating the digitalisation of the industry via software and platform solutions, and those accelerating the transition to greener technologies and alternative propulsion.
Digitalisation
The use of digital tools, platforms and software is vastly improving efficiency and transparency for all stakeholders involved in the yachting industry – including yacht managers, yacht crew, charter & sales brokers, and marinas.
1. Crewdentials (https://www.crewdentials.com/)
Crewdentials is a software platform to streamline credential management throughout the maritime industry. Founded in Guernsey in 2020 by a team of maritime, legal and tech professionals, the startup makes onboarding and compliance easy for crew and businesses.
2. Floatist (https://floatist.com/)
Floatist is a new fleet management solution helping fleet operators improve their customer experience and digitize their business operations. The platform provides mobile check-in and check-out, a complete charter support app, and an advancement maintenance hub.
3. LJ eLogbooks (https://ljelogbooks.com/)
LJ eLogbooks is a 21st century solution for yacht data recording, providing paperless digital logbooks (Lloyds Register Certified and Flag State Compliant). Users can create, manage, edit and store all logbook data in the cloud and desktop app on one platform.
4. Mariners Log (https://marinerslog.co.nz/)
Mariners Log brings your machinery data to life by utilizing multiple data inputs to create in-depth analysis. The startup combines artificial intelligence into the analysis to turn reactive maintenance into predictive maintenance, saving time, money, and the oceans.
5. Wolfgang (https://wolfgang.pro/)
The Wolfgang Pro platform allows central agents and brokers to manage cruise contracts as a more efficient alternative to the charter agreement. Wolfgang Travel allows stakeholders to design and operate bespoke cruises on board superyachts, and includes destinations, experiences, protections and insurances.
6. SEAZONE (https://seazone.app/)
Seazone offers a comprehensive suite of digital tools for managing yacht operations and optimizing fleet management. It is an all-in-one software to manage boat/fleet expenses, maintenance, charters and recruitment under one dashboard.
7. Metarina (https://www.metarina.com/)
Metarina changes the way boaters and marinas interact. The startup is creating a uniquely connected boating world through easy-to-use technology.
Green Technologies
Yachting at the expense of the planet just doesn’t feel right anymore. There are a number of options available today that can make a big difference, including alternative propulsion and anchoring technologies.
8. HY-Plug (https://en.hy-plug.com/)
HY-Plug is a consulting firm in marine energy transition for yachts and ports. The startup offers market studies related to hydrogen, electric and biofuels technologies.
9. RAD Propulsion (https://www.radpropulsion.com/)
RAD Propulsion is a UK-based marine business headquartered on the Solent. The startup is developing and selling a range of smart, connected electric marine propulsion products targeted at water users of all types; from paddleboarders to large boat owners.
10. EPHYRA (https://www.ephyra-world.com/)
EPHYRA has invented a global, autonomous and virtuous solution: the first sustainable nautical ecosystem, featuring zero-emission boats and the production of green hydrogen directly on site for refueling. The startup also offers exclusive services for its community of yachtsmen and women committed to eco-responsibility.
11. Swiss Ocean Tech (https://swissoceantech.com/)
AnchorGuardian (developed and patented by Swiss Ocean Tech) offers a new dimension of safety at sea by minimising the risk of anchor drag, providing predictions and triggering immediate alarms with sub-meter accuracy. The solution monitors the movement & position of a ship’s anchor delivering intelligent data to support the crew while laying and lifting the anchor and while at anchor.
12. BatteryCheck (https://www.batterycheck.com/)
BatteryCheck provides predictive battery analytics for IoT devices, helping to avoid battery-related device failure with continuous monitoring, alerts, and recommendations for maintenance.
For more information about this not-to-be-missed event, and to purchase tickets visit the website: www.palmainternationalboatshow.com