Lineup Announced for Innovation Corner at Palma Superyacht Village

The Innovation Corner is launching this year as part of the Palma Superyacht Village (27th-30th April) and is hosted by Yachting Ventures.

Yachting Ventures has confirmed further details about the lineup of startups to expect at the Innovation Corner, which aims to promote a dialogue between startups and wider industry professionals. The goal is to spark a conversation about the future of yachting and give startups a space to showcase new technologies.

Broadly, the 12 startups chosen to exhibit as part of the Innovation Corner fall into two categories – those accelerating the digitalisation of the industry via software and platform solutions, and those accelerating the transition to greener technologies and alternative propulsion.

Digitalisation

The use of digital tools, platforms and software is vastly improving efficiency and transparency for all stakeholders involved in the yachting industry – including yacht managers, yacht crew, charter & sales brokers, and marinas.

1. Crewdentials (https://www.crewdentials.com/)

Crewdentials is a software platform to streamline credential management throughout the maritime industry. Founded in Guernsey in 2020 by a team of maritime, legal and tech professionals, the startup makes onboarding and compliance easy for crew and businesses.

2. Floatist (https://floatist.com/)

Floatist is a new fleet management solution helping fleet operators improve their customer experience and digitize their business operations. The platform provides mobile check-in and check-out, a complete charter support app, and an advancement maintenance hub.

3. LJ eLogbooks (https://ljelogbooks.com/)