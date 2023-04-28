LJ eLogbooks & Aquator Marine Partner to Provide Comprehensive Yacht Management Solution

Apr 28, 2023 by submission

Aquator Marine and LJ eLogbooks are pleased to announce their partnership to offer a comprehensive yacht management solution for yacht owners, captains and yacht managers.

Aquator Marine, a leading provider of yacht management software, and L.J Yacht & Commercial Services, a respected name in yacht logbook management, have teamed up to offer a suite of products and services that will streamline yacht management and improve efficiency.

Through this partnership, yacht owners and captains will have access to a range of tools and services, including:

  • ●  Aquator Marine’s state-of-the-art yacht management software, which provides real-time data on yacht performance, maintenance status, and more.
  • ●  LJ eLogbooks’ cloud-based logbook management system, which allows for easy and accurate record-keeping of all yacht custom and regulatory logbook entries.
  • ●  Integration of the two systems, allowing for seamless data sharing and interpretation, and reducing the risk of errors and duplicate data entry.Commenting on the partnership, Liz Jackson (Founder of LJ eLogbooks) said, “Digital logbooks are very much the future for the yachting industry. I am excited to be partnering with Aquator to bring the eLogbooks platform to a wider audience and this collaboration allows vessels the ability to create, manage, edit and store all logbook data in the cloud on one platform. Through this collaboration, all users have the ability to perform all vessel management tasks in one easy platform.”

    “We are excited to partner with LJ eLogbooks to offer our customers a comprehensive solution to manage their yachts,” said Gerben Visser, CEO of Aquator Marine. “By combining our industry-leading yacht management software with LJ eLogbooks expertise in logbook management, we are confident that we can provide our customers with a seamless and efficient yacht management experience.”

The partnership between Aquator Marine and LJ eLogbooks underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence in the yacht management industry. By offering a comprehensive solution that combines industry-leading software and expertise, they are poised to become leaders in the yacht management space. Initially, both companies will provide each-other with referrals, partnership and integration.

Related Posts

Topics: