LJ eLogbooks & Aquator Marine Partner to Provide Comprehensive Yacht Management Solution

Aquator Marine, a leading provider of yacht management software, and L.J Yacht & Commercial Services, a respected name in yacht logbook management, have teamed up to offer a suite of products and services that will streamline yacht management and improve efficiency.
Through this partnership, yacht owners and captains will have access to a range of tools and services, including:
“We are excited to partner with LJ eLogbooks to offer our customers a comprehensive solution to manage their yachts,” said Gerben Visser, CEO of Aquator Marine. “By combining our industry-leading yacht management software with LJ eLogbooks expertise in logbook management, we are confident that we can provide our customers with a seamless and efficient yacht management experience.”
The partnership between Aquator Marine and LJ eLogbooks underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence in the yacht management industry. By offering a comprehensive solution that combines industry-leading software and expertise, they are poised to become leaders in the yacht management space. Initially, both companies will provide each-other with referrals, partnership and integration.