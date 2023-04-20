New CEO named at RMK Merrill Stevens

Italian-born Marco Santoro grew up in a family that loved the sea and boats. This lifestyle led to his career in the maritime industry and his most recent appointment as CEO at RMK Merrill Stevens in Miami.

In his early years, Santoro followed in his grandfather’s path as a naval architect and marine engineer. He worked in the technical department of Rodriquez Yachts, then interned in after-sales and service with Ferretti Group in 2003.

Now, in a top position at RMK Merrill Stevens, he will oversea the company, including the north and south yards that work with yachts from 20 to 240 feet. The company plans to expand its brokerage house, Merrill Stevens Yachts, with the acquisition of new dealerships.

“I’m extremely proud to have been appointed as CEO of RMK Merrill Stevens. This company has an incredible heritage being one of the most historical shipyards in the USA, but also one of the most technologically advanced and modern shipyards,” Santoro said in a company press release. “My main goal is to enhance our clients journey, starting from the moment they get in contact with us till the moment the client leaves our yard. This means to be able to listen to our clients’ needs and expectations, and deliver to them the highest quality experience. If we are capable of doing so, we will retain our customers, who will became also our best ambassadors.”

rmkmerrill-stevens.com

