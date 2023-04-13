NMRA 2023 Marine Trades Scholarship Deadline Extended

The deadline to apply for a 2023 National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) Marine Trades Scholarship has been extended to April 30, 2023.

Since 2008, NMRA has actively contributed to the future of the marine industry by offering scholarships to students pursuing education in the marine trades.

In 2022, two NMRA Scholarships of $2,500 each were awarded to students attending the Great Lakes Boat Building School and the Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding.

To request an application for a 2023 NMRA Marine Trades Scholarship, email info@nmraonline.org with 2023 Scholarship Application in the subject line.

Topics: