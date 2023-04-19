Sheltair partners with Turtles Fly Too

Sheltair Aviation has announced a partnership with Turtles Fly Too, a registered 501c3 charity that has rescued, rehabilitated, researched, and educated to help endangered sea turtles since 2014.

Sheltair serves on the front line in the effort to improve sea turtle survival rates with emergency transport flights by general aviation pilots, dubbed “Turtle Fliers.” The company coordinates and facilitates large-scale “first responder” relocation efforts.

“It is because of our critical work with these amazing pilots that we are honored to announce our new partnership with Sheltair, a family-owned business known for its service-driven corporate culture,” says Leslie Weinstein, founder and president of Turtles Fly Too. “Having the support and partnership of Sheltair will make a difference in our work of transporting these turtles and other endangered species to rehabilitation hospitals. Aviation has always been at the core of our mission because transporting these vulnerable animals by aircraft, rather than by ground, shortens travel time and reduces stress, facilitating quicker recovery times. Companies like Sheltair that have a strong corporate social responsibility and care about the animals with which we share the oceans are key to our success.”

The organization partners with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to educate students and other nonprofit organizations about the use of general aviation in rescue operations. Volunteers donate time, equipment, and fuel.

“We’re thrilled that our FBO network is positioned to provide premium service to best support Turtles Too and its mission,” said Lisa Holland, president and CEO of Sheltiar. “It’s a sentiment shared by our aviation family at Sheltair to want to see our oceanic neighbors survive and thrive.”

Sheltair has announced a fuel discount program valid at all Sheltair FBOs.

Volunteer or learn more at TurtlesFlyToo.org and sheltairaviation.com

