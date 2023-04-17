The 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS) Makes a Splash, Signaling Resounding Success for Years to Come

The annual boat show cruised along the iconic Flagler Drive, bringing global yachting debuts, lively music, renowned culinary experiences, and fun to West Palm Beach.

The 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show, owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC) and produced by Informa Markets, concluded on Sunday, March 26th. The event saw an impressive turnout in the number of boating enthusiasts, industry professionals, and luxury seekers from around the world making their way to West Palm Beach.

Throughout the show, guests were treated to the latest in yacht and superyacht designs, sportfishing boats, cruisers, center consoles, inflatables, and a wide range of marine accessories. Among the many highlights was the world premiere of Benetti’s superyacht Calex, as well as product debuts from leading brands in the marine industry. For visitors interested in new electric technology, guests were treated to Ford’s F150 and the Mach-e.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Palm Beach International Boat Show,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets. “The strong attendance and enthusiasm from exhibitors and attendees alike demonstrate the growth and vitality of the marine industry. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with MIAPBC and the City of West Palm Beach, whose collaboration and support have been instrumental to producing this event year after year.”

This year’s show also had a strong presence in marine conservation and sustainability initiatives. Overseen by experts like Hook the Future’s Captain Don Dingman and the Cox Science Center, partners offered guests of all ages access to informative exhibits and seminars dedicated to educating the public on responsible boating practices and the preservation of the ocean and marine life.

“We are proud to have hosted such an exceptional event, which not only provided a platform for marine businesses to connect with customers but also contributed significantly to the local economy,” said Alyssa Freeman, Executive Director of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC). “We would like to thank all of our exhibitors, sponsors, and visitors for their support and look forward to welcoming them back in 2024.”

At this year’s show, guests had an exclusive look at the historical gem the Honey Fitz, a prestigious, 93-foot wooden yacht that has been used by five U.S. presidents: Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, and – most notably – President John F. Kennedy. The 92-year-old ship was originally built by Defoe Boat & Motor Works in Bay City, Michigan, in 1931 for Montgomery Ward tycoon Sewell Avery.

In addition to the impressive display of boats, the Palm Beach International Boat Show also featured a variety of seminars, live music, and food and drink offerings, ensuring that attendees had a well-rounded and enjoyable experience.

Coinciding with the Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary (PBM+C) Art Fair, part of Informa Markets’ Art Miami division, the boat show’s Windward Club VIP ticket holders were provided with access to both events, as well as a complimentary open bar, gourmet food, complimentary tote bags provided by Douglas Elliman, sponsorship pop-up activations, and lively night events like the NY Concours at Palm Beach Friday night extravaganza. Both events helped bring a world-class, internationally respected group of art galleries and marine enthusiasts to Palm Beach.

A luxurious oasis, the Windward Club offered handcrafted drinks and exclusive tastings provided by show sponsor Diageo, whose ready-to-drink (RTD) line offered drinks from Tanqueray, Ketel One Botanical, and Crown Royal. All boat show attendees had the chance to enjoy a full range of drinks served by Goslings Rum, including the signature Dark and Stormy cocktail. Thanks to LaVictoire Finance, boat attendees who were interested in purchasing a boat or yacht at the show were able to learn more about available financing options through a special activation. OceanPoint Marine Lending, a division of Bank Newport, was this year’s registration sponsor.

Since 1982, the Palm Beach International Boat Show has anchored itself as a pillar for not only the Palm Beach community but also South Florida. Last year the Palm Beach International Boat Show brought over $1 billion in economic impact to the state of Florida. As one of the most impactful boat shows, the community and attendees look forward to the much-anticipated event year-round.

Mark your calendars for March 21-24, 2024, and join us for another unforgettable boating experience in beautiful West Palm Beach. For more information about the Palm Beach International Boat Show, visit; www.PBBoatshow.com.

