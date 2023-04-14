Yacht Registration for the 2023 Design Awards Now Open

Vessel registrations for the Design Awards are now open for all custom yachts, 1st hull of a series or refit projects that are completed. These vessels must be launched and delivered between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

Last year, a committee of builders and designers revamped the ISS Design Awards, replacing the previous feet/meters categories with new tonnage categories that now include:

Sail or Power – Best in Sail <500 GT (above 24m), Best in Sail 500 + GT, Best in Motor <500 GT (above 24m), Best in Motor 500 <1500 GT, Best in Motor 1500<3000 GT, Best in Motor 3000<5000 GT, Best in Motor 5000 + GT and Refit

TO REGISTER A VESSEL:

Appoint one dedicated person to be the vessel administrator and create an account here. Each vessel administrator must obtain written permission from the yacht owner to participate in the awards process.

The vessel administrator will need to complete a portfolio, which will be uploaded to a private section on the ISS website that is exclusively dedicated to voting and judging.

TO NOMINATE A PERSON:

We are seeking nominations for the Leadership Awards in the following categories: Artisan/Craftsmanship, Distinguished Crew, Excellence in Improving Yachting, and Excellence in Technology. Make your nomination here now.

The award ceremony will take place at The Ritz-Carlton on Fort Lauderdale beach on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

We look forward to receiving your nominations. Please e-mail info@superyachtsociety. org if you have any questions.

