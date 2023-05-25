Dubai show highlights growth, sustainability

Dubai International Boat Show recapped the top news from the March show. The event featured 2.5 billion United Arab Emirates Dirham worth of boats and yachts on display, 50 global and regional launches, about 1,000 companies, and brands from 60 countries.

Show management reported several trends from sales and visitors at the five-day event at Dubai Harbour:

• Growth in yachting continues as the global boat-building market is expected to reach more than $47 billion in

2027. The global electric boat market is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2031 and the global luxury yacht market is projected to reach $12.8 billion by 2031.

• Customers request sustainability as customers consider the impact of their lifestyle on the environment. Clients seek quieter trips and high-tech, lighter vessels for efficiency and fuel savings, and electric and hybrid vessels.

• New boaters average 15 years younger than they were 20 years ago and are less likely to come from boat-owning families.

