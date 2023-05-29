Marshall Islands flag-state authorizes digital log option

To maintain compliance and increase digital ease, the Marshall Islands (RMI) Maritime administrator has approved maritime electronic logbooks from LJ Yacht & Commercial Services.

The cyber-secure data recording system is designed to Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) standards and complies with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) cyber security protocol, the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), and the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

“The RMI Maritime Administrator has been supportive and receptive to our system for applicable MARPOL electronic record books which we call our ‘eLogbooks’,” said LJ Yacht & Commercial Services founder Liz Jackson. “We have collaborated to move from a paper-based format for logging entries to a digital version.”

With end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication and a high level of security, the logbooks allow for a comprehensive flag-state audit trail and full historical record checking.

The logs are available in 17 different modules for the majority of large yacht departments, including the official logbook, bridge, engine room, GMDSS, oil record, garbage and radio logs.

“The flag state is required to authorize the use of MARPOL electronic record books in accordance with International Maritime Organization requirements,” said David Wamsley, Deputy Commissioner of Maritime Affairs of the RMI Maritime Administrator. “The RMI Maritime Administrator was pleased to issue LJ Yacht Commercial Services their certificate of compliance allowing RMI flagged yachts the ability to comply with recordkeeping more easily.”

MARPOL electronic record books must be authorized by flag states for compliance to ensure logs are secure and tamper-proof to eliminate the ability to change entries. Yacht captains and crew access the yacht’s logs with pin code/password protection, and logs can be customized for a yacht’s needs with day, night and auto settings. Functionality is available online and offline with supporting documentation and imports, and security is enhanced with entry accountability.

The UK-based company uses its 20 years of experience to add to its production of printed logbooks with the digitized cloud-based software process.

The following electronic logs have been authorized by the RMI Maritime Administrator:

• Oil Record Book Part I (Machinery Space Operations) (MARPOL Annex I, Regulation 17.1)

• Garbage Record Book, Part I and Part II (MARPOL Annex V, Regulation 10.3)

• Record of Tier and On/Off Status of Marine Diesel Engines (MARPOL Annex VI, Regulation 13.5.3)

• Record of Fuel Oil Change Over (MARPOL Annex VI, Regulation 14.6)

• Record of Engine Parameters (NOx Technical Code, Paragraph 6.2.2.7)

• Official Log

• GMDSS Radio Log

• Bridge Log

• Daily Log

• Deck Maintenance Log

• Dive Log

• Engine Daily/Engine Room/Engine Running Log

• Interior Log

• Laundry Log

• Night Orders Log

• Visitor Log

lizjackson.co.uk

Topics: