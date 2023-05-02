National Marine Suppliers Supports Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center

All of us here at National Marine Suppliers were excited to bring back and host our annual Yachty National Invitational Golf Tournament event on Sunday, April 1st, 2023, at Woodmont Country Club in Tamarac. The morning included hot dogs and a complimentary Bloody Mary bar during registration, followed by a putting contest. Once again, our sponsors provided drinks, games, and snacks at each of the sponsored holes on the course. There are various contests for prizes spread throughout the holes, including closest to the pin, longest drive, fastest swing, and more. There was an assortment of raffle prizes given away, including golf clubs and bags, a Bahamas trip, paddle boards, and other exciting prizes! Some of our sponsors even contributed and gave away some pretty stellar items like Moondog Dive Outfitters’ Yeti Tundra cooler full of alcohol. The players all competed for additional sponsor awards, and contributed to the fun and shenanigans by wearing their zaniest costumes for best dressed team! The day completed with a delicious buffet-style dinner and awards ceremony for all of the assorted contest trophies, prizes, and raffle giveaways. The proceeds raised at the tournament were to benefit Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center, promoting the optimal health and well-being of children and youth with special healthcare needs by providing family-centered, comprehensive prevention, intervention, and treatment services. We are very pleased to announce that we raised $13,247.00 for the Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center at our Yachty Nationals Golf Tournament this year. We would like to send a special thank you to all of our sponsors and those who came out and participated in the day, had fun, and helped our team make this happen. Thank you!

