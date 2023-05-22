Oasis Marinas Environmental Initiatives Building Momentum with National Marina Day Campaign

Oasis Marinas will celebrate National Marina Day with over 25 marina cleanups throughout the month of June.

Oasis Marinas, the Annapolis Maryland based marina management and experience company, is kicking off its National Marina Day campaign for the third year in a row, where boaters, staff and industry partners are invited to help clean the waterways in and around all Oasis Marinas properties in June 2023.

National Marina Day is a marine industry holiday where marinas honor their local boating community’s and their environmentally friendly marina practices by hosting marina cleanups. Oasis Marinas began celebrating in 2021, where the Oasis team and their Baltimore based boaters combined efforts to help clean up the Inner Harbor at Lighthouse Point Marina. This year, almost all Oasis properties, across 13 states, will be participating and hosting marina cleanups of their own. This will enable the entire Oasis boating community to participate in helping keep the waterways we love pollution-free.

To make this year even more special, Oasis has partnered with a few significant regional organizations to help with the cleanup efforts including:

· Lippert

· Chesapeake Bay Foundation

· Ohio Clean Marinas Program

· Eriesponsible

“Our National Marina Day initiative is such an important campaign for us at Oasis Marinas and we are thrilled to continue to positively impact our waterways and include our boating community in this cause,” said Oasis Marinas President, Matthew Shipman. He continued, “We are driven to operate certified clean marinas as a company, and work diligently to be environmental stewards in our industry, and led the way on incredible initiatives like National Marina Day.”

The following marinas will be supporting National Marina Day cleanups this June:

Virginia –

· June 3 – Cape Charles Yacht Center (sponsored by Davis Disposal) & Coles Point Marina and RV Resort (in coordination with Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Clean the Bay Day)

Maryland –

· June 2 – Baltimore Yacht Basin & Port Covington Marina

· June 17 – Harbor East Marina

· June 17 – Shelter Cove Yacht Basin

· June 17 – Gunpowder Cove Marina

· June 21 – Inner Harbor Marina with Clinton St Boatel, Lighthouse Point and the Crescent Marina

· June 22 – The Marina at Nautilus Point

DC –

· June 9 – The Wharf Marina

· June 16 – National Harbor Marina

· June 17 – The Yards

Florida –

· June 9 – Westshore Yacht Club Marina

· June 17 – Fernandina Harbor Marina

· June 30 – Four Fish Marina

Northeast –

· June 23 – Greenwich Cove (RI)

· June 24 – Troy Downtown Marina (NY)

Ohio –

· June 10 – Port Conneaut with Ohio Clean Marinas & Eriesponsible

· June 17 – Battery Park Marina with Ohio Clean Marinas & Eriesponsible

· June 24 – Port Lorain with Ohio Clean Marinas & Eriesponsible

The Carolinas –

· June 3 – Northwest Creek Marina (NC) sponsored by Sound Rivers and Crystal Coastal Realty & Home Services

· June 21 – Grande Dunes Marina (SC)

Each location will provide cleanup supplies, official event t-shirts, and a post-cleanup party to show thanks to our boaters and partners for contributing to our eco-friendly practices at the marinas.

To get involved in any of the cleanups above, you can find information on each cleanup on the marina social channels, or contact marketing@oasismarinas.com to learn how to help support Oasis’ environmental mission.

