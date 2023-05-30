Reeling in the Gear: Must-haves for anglers

Whether its bait delivered to your doorstep or fishing tech to help you catch the big one, these are must-haves for billfish-hunting anglers.

RipCharts EZ Bait Rigging Swivel FujiFilm Techno-Stabi TS-X 14×40 Binoculars Simrad SY50 Baitmasters of South Florida Shimano Saltwater Spinning Reels

RipCharts

RipCharts provides real time satellite imagery that includes sea surface temperature, true color, chlorophyll and altimetry, letting offshore anglers scout promising fishing grounds. Maps for the United States, Baja and Australia are available to download on their website or mobile app.

https://www.ripcharts.com/

EZ Bait Rigging Swivel

EZ’s swivels are designed to snap on easily, letting you use multiple styles and sizes of hooks with the same swivel. Their patent-pending coating keeps your bait from swimming off your hooks, while preventing damage to them. Their swivels promise less foul hooked baits and saves time since no tools are necessary.

FujiFilm Techno-Stabi TS-X 14×40 Binoculars

These binoculars are compact and lightweight but offer a gyro-stabilized system that gives fishermen a stabilized image even when their boat is rocking. Giving anglers the ability to look for even the faintest sign of a marlin miles away, gyro-stabilized binoculars are a must-have for big money tournaments.

https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/consumer/binoculars/technostabi

Simrad SY50

This omnidirectional sonar is small and compact, fitting on all types of fishing vessels. The Simrad SY50 gives anglers an operating range of up to 2,000 meters to track schools of fish around the vessel, depending on acoustic conditions.

https://www.kongsberg.com/maritime/products/commercial-fisheries/fisherysonar/simrad-sy50/

Baitmasters of South Florida

Baitmasters delivers rigged and unrigged baits, chum, pre-made rigs, rigging materials and other accessories to more than 30 states. Their bait has helped anglers win big at tournaments like The White Marlin Open, The Mid-Atlantic and more.

https://www.baitmasters.com/store/default.asp#

Shimano Saltwater Spinning Reels

Focusing on durability, power and reliability, Shimano’s saltwater reels are designed for fishermen looking to catch a prize-winning fish. Shimano offers 13 different saltwater reels that include different specifications to fit your fishing style.

https://fish.shimano.com/content/fish/northamerica/us/en/homepage/Saltwater_Spinning_Reels.html

Topics: