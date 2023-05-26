SAFE Boats Becomes 100% Employee-Owned Company

SAFE Boats International (SBI) has transferred 100% of the company’s ownership to its employees. The aluminum watercraft designer and manufacturer build vessels from 21 to more than 100 feet in length.

The SAFE Boats International Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) has acquired the company in a move that began in late 2022. SBI began in 1996; it now has more than 250 employee- owners in two Washington state locations, Bremerton and Tacoma.

“It has always been our dream and our vision to make SAFE Boats International about our team and the community we live in,” said company co-founder Scott Peterson. “Transitioning to a 100% employee-owned company creates the foundation to become a true Northwest legacy. This allows an incredibly talented and dedicated SAFE Boats team to continue supporting the men and women in uniform around the world for generations to come.”