Start-Up Pavilion to launch at METSTRADE

For the first time ever, METSTRADE will host a Start-Up Pavilion in collaboration with Yachting Ventures, providing a space for emerging start-ups to showcase new and ground-breaking products and technologies.

Taking place in Amsterdam from 15-17 November 2023, METSTRADE is the world’s largest trade exhibition of marine equipment, materials and systems. Recognising the importance of supporting entrepreneurs bringing new products and technologies to market, METSTRADE will launch a brand new Start-Up Pavilion for 15 start-up companies to exhibit for the duration of the 3-day event.

Technology and start-ups are reinventing the world, they are addressing some of the world’s biggest challenges and are driving global transitions. The Netherlands is a leading start-up hub with approximately 1,000 start-ups launched in the country annually, ranking the Netherlands fifth in the European Union and eighth Europe-wide.

With a projected attendance of over 17,000 leisure marine industry professionals in November, METSTRADE provides an opportunity for start-ups to put themselves at the forefront of all major B2B players in the leisure marine space, and connect with potential customers, partners and investors.

Start-Up Pavilion in Hall 7

METSTRADE has allocated a large space for the Start-Up Pavilion in Hall 7, which will have capacity for 15 start-ups and includes two terraces for meetings, networking and co-working. Yachting Ventures will source and invite the start-ups chosen to participate, and will also organise start-up focused panel discussions and a start-up pitching competition to take place in the METSTRADE Theatre (more details to be announced soon). A start-up will be defined as an early-stage company which has an annual turnover of less than €500,000 and/or has been operating commercially for less than 2 years.

Yachting Ventures is a global start-up hub for the leisure marine and yachting industries, providing the network, education, and opportunities that founders need to scale and raise investment. Commenting on the partnership, Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures said, “We’re very excited to be attending METSTRADE for the second year running and building upon last year’s success. METSTRADE is an important focal point in the industry’s calendar and our collaboration on a Start-Up Pavilion offers a fantastic opportunity for start-ups to present themselves to key stakeholders interested in the technologies of tomorrow.”

Niels Klarenbeek, METSTRADE Show Director, adds: “By launching this brand new pavilion, we give start-up businesses the opportunity to pitch their ideas to the whole host of leisure marine industry players that make up the show’s 1,400+ exhibitors and 17,000+ attendees. In return, our audience gets to witness tomorrow’s inspiring innovation and meet the industry’s pioneers & thought leaders.”

For more information about exhibiting as part of the Start-Up Pavilion this year, please contact hello@yachtingventures.co

