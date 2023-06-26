2023 ACREW Superyacht Business Award Voting Now Open

Yacht crew events company Acrew has launched the Superyacht Business Awards to acknowledge the best superyacht businesses in the world, based on captain and crew…
The Superyacht Business Awards by ACREW are awarded to the best businesses in the yachting industry, voted on by superyacht captains and crew. Captains and crew part of ACREW’s network are invited to vote on the superyacht business that they believe is the best in their field.
The winners and runner-ups receive the Superyacht Business Awards stamp, showing industry approval from captains and crew. Winning businesses also receive social and digital recognition from ACREW and media partnerships. The competition benefits captains and crew by showing them what businesses other members of the industry recommend.
The eight different categories, along with the finalists, are below. Voting is now open here.
