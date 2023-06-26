2023 ACREW Superyacht Business Award Voting Now Open

Voting for the 2023 ACREW Superyacht Business Awards is open from June 26 to July 28.

The Superyacht Business Awards by ACREW are awarded to the best businesses in the yachting industry, voted on by superyacht captains and crew. Captains and crew part of ACREW’s network are invited to vote on the superyacht business that they believe is the best in their field.

The winners and runner-ups receive the Superyacht Business Awards stamp, showing industry approval from captains and crew. Winning businesses also receive social and digital recognition from ACREW and media partnerships. The competition benefits captains and crew by showing them what businesses other members of the industry recommend.

The eight different categories, along with the finalists, are below. Voting is now open here.

Best Superyacht Marina Award

Best Superyacht Agent Award

Best Superyacht Refit Yard Award

Best Superyacht Crew Training Award

Best Superyacht Service Provider Award

Best Superyacht Recruitment Agency Award

Best Superyacht Software Award

Best Sustainable Superyacht Business Award

