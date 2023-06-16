93M M/Y Mayan Queen IV Rescues Migrants After Vessel Capsizes off Greece

Multiple vessels, including M/Y Mayan Queen IV, saved the lives of numerous migrants after a ship sailing from Tobruk, Libya to Italy capsized in international waters near Pylos, Greece. The ship was reported to be carrying over 750 people. 79 bodies have been found, while 104 people have been rescued. Search and rescue operations are still underway. For the full story, visit Greek City Times here.

