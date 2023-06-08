Bluewater Supply Expands Capacity and Products

Busy Marine Supply Wholesaler Offers New Product Lines, More Inventory and Extended Territory

Bluewater Supply is excited to announce the recent addition of over 3,600 square feet of high bay storage at their Morehead City location on North Carolina’s Southern Outer Banks. This increased capacity has added 92 new pallet locations, providing a big boost to its on-hand inventory to accommodate demand from a growing customer base and help offset continued supply chain delays.

In addition to being able to provide more just-in-time deliveries for their customers, Bluewater Supply has also expanded its delivery territory to serve customers in the Southeastern portion of North Carolina all the way to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina’s 50-mile Grand Strand stretch.

Furthermore, this expansion in the service area and facility size is joined by a welcoming of multiple new product lines, which are showcased in their new and expanded catalog for 2023. Bluewater Supply now carries West Systems “The Granddaddy of Epoxy”, along with Sika Adhesives, Devilbiss & Binks Spray Equipment, Makita, and many other popular products.

Bluewater Supply specializes in offering the best yacht coatings and construction materials with a full line of marine products including composites, paint and accessories, marine electrical, and other materials necessary for boat manufacturing and repair. They are trusted by the East Coast’s finest service yards and boat builders and offer same-day pickup and next-day delivery of orders to a large portion of Eastern North Carolina. This multi-faceted expansion is customer-focused, allowing more boat yards and manufacturers to experience the exceptional customer experience provided by Bluewater Supply.

Related Posts Derecktor expands Derecktor in South Florida recently entered into an informal collaboration with its neighbors at Powell Brothers Barge Terminal, which completed an upgrade to its docks…

Hodgdon expands Maine-based shipyard Hodgdon Yachts Services has opened a sales and marketing office in Newport, R.I., to promote its refit and maintenance services. It recently opened…

Pendennis expands Pendennis Shipyard completed a two-year rebuild of its Falmouth-based yard, including a 7,564-square-meter non-tidal wet basin to accommodate superyachts up to 110m for alongside berthing…

Topics: