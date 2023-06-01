Don’t let electrics slide: Megger testing

Megger testing helps keep yacht safety high and expenses low.

The harsh marine environments yachts operate in can cause significant wear and tear on electrical systems. Megger testing is an essential aspect of a yacht’s electrical maintenance. It involves using a specialized piece of equipment known as a Megger tester to apply high voltage at low amperage to test insulation resistance on AC electrical motors and equipment. This helps identify any potential faults or damage that may compromise the safety of the yacht, its crew and guests.

The primary reason for performing Megger testing is to ensure the safety of the yacht and its occupants. Faulty or damaged electrical insulation can cause electric shocks, fires and even explosions. By measuring the insulation resistance of the yacht’s electrical system, it is possible to detect any potential issues before they become hazardous. The Megger test helps to identify insulation breakdowns, which can be repaired before they cause any serious harm.

Yachts, like all vessels, must comply with strict regulations to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. Megger testing is a critical part of this compliance process. Periodic testing will be mandated by class societies, though non-class yachts should also at a minimum have Megger testing performed on critical motors such as generator ends, bow thrusters or steering, fire and bilge pumps. Regular testing ensures that the yacht’s electrical system meets the required standards and can operate safely in all conditions. Failure to comply with electrical regulations can result in fines, legal action against the owner and crew, and even no-sail orders.

While Megger testing may seem like an unnecessary expense, it can save yacht owners a significant amount of money in the long run. By detecting and repairing insulation breakdowns early, the cost of repairs is likely to be lower than if the problem had been left to escalate. Poor electrical insulation can cause stray current leakage that can cause corrosion of the hull plating, piping and running gear. In addition, regular Megger testing can help to extend the life of electrical equipment and reduce the need for expensive replacements.

Faulty or damaged electrical insulation can result in a drop in performance, which can affect the yacht’s safety and capabilities. Periodic testing helps to identify any potential issues that could impact the yacht’s performance and cause significant damage or injury. By addressing these issues early with proactive testing, engineers can ensure that their vessel is operating at its optimal level. This helps to prevent breakdowns and costly repairs that can keep the yacht out of commission for long periods.

Spending money on Megger testing is not as fun as a buying a new waterslide but the benefits far outweigh the cost. Though it may require some convincing of the decision makers who pay the bills, yacht engineers should prioritize Megger testing as part of their overall maintenance program to ensure their vessel operates safely, efficiently, and reliably.

JD Anson has more than 20 years of experience as a chief engineer on superyachts. He is currently project manager at Fine Line Marine Electric in Fort Lauderdale.

