EYS Engineers Custom Locking Mechanism To Create A Removable Tuna Tower

Engineered Yacht solutions found a creative solution when one of their repeat customers requested they create removable tuna tower for his yacht fleet.

The client came to EYS with a unique ask, he wanted a custom locking mechanism and weld it into the existing tuna tower so that the top of the tuna tower would be removable thus making it possible for the ship’s crane to load & unload their sportfish. The project took approximately four weeks to complete, just in time for the L&H to join its fleet for a world tour. The sportfish is currently part of a fleet of 11 vessels that are used to sportfish and travel all over the world.

Tuna towers are used to improve visibility of what’s around the vessel, like fish, debris, and/or other animals. For this complex project, all connections were machined from billet 5086 aluminum and then tig welded in place. The secondary tube connections use stainless steel hardware to attach the half round flanges together. What’s very helpful for the sportfish operator is that the main bearing tube has a male/female peg and a receiver connection, which would require little to no tools when safely securing the top of the tuna tower.

Engineered Yacht Solutions offers a variety of services and the highest quality of work. Their in-house Chief Engineer, Brian Sheridan says “Custom jobs are always our favorite, as they allow us the unique opportunity to combine the customer’s vision with our technical abilities in the ultimate effort to make a dream come true.”

Engineered Yacht Solutions continues to kill it in the engineering world, with a job like no other. Team EYS are a group of professionals – comprised of highly skilled welders, fabricators, plumbers, pipe-fitters, machinists, and forward thinking engineers. They opened their doors in Fort Lauderdale back in 2015. They now have over 100 employees between their three locations – Fort Lauderdale, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, and Savannah, GA to serve your engineering needs.

Topics: