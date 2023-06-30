ISS Design Awards’ Deadline to Nominate a Vessel Extended

The deadline to nominate a vessel for the ISS Design Awards has been extended until July 20, 2023.

Registration for the ISS Design Awards is still open for all custom yachts, first hull of a series, or refit projects launched and delivered between Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022. Participation in the awards is open to everyone, with no registration fee.

The eight different tonnage categories accepting nominations are:

Best in Sail <500 GT (above 24m)

Best in Sail 500 + GT

Best in Motor <500 GT (above 24m)

Best in Motor 500 <1500 GT

Best in Motor 1500<3000 GT

Best in Motor 3000<5000 GT

Best in Motor 5000 + GT

Refit

A dedicated vessel administrator must be appointed when registering a vessel for the awards, with registration available here. Each administrator must receive written permission to participate in the process.

The vessel administrator must complete a private portfolio that is exclusively dedicated to the voting and judging of the competition. The portfolio includes an image gallery that showcases areas like the interior, exterior, and technically advanced special features. A description of the yacht’s unique features and reasons it stands out compared to others should be included as well. These may include environmental innovations, noteworthy inventions, or new advancements in yacht design.

The awards ceremony is on Thursday, October 26 2023, located at the Ritz-Carlton on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

