Karen Lynn Interior Design nominated for Best Refit on M/Y ALL IN in the 2023 International Yacht and Aviation Awards

Karen Lynn Interior Design has been nominated for Best Refit on M/Y ALL IN in the prestigious 2023 International Yacht and Aviation Awards taking place in Venice in June 2023. The project has been shortlisted for three award categories.

MOTOR YACHT OVER 40 METRES

MOTOR YACHT REFIT

INTERIOR DESIGN AWARD OVER 40 METRES

M/Y ALL IN- (previously known as Horizons II) is a 45M NQEA motor yacht built in Australia with Don Shead as the naval architect. It was extensively refitted in 2022 by Karen Lynn Interior Design in Universal Marine Center.

We took a 4-cabin layout and made it into a 5-cabin layout motor yacht in just 3.5 months along with upgrading the entire interior with new wallcoverings, new flooring, new exterior furniture and cushions, new carpets, new bedding, new decorative and LED lighting, new custom furniture, new art, new window treatments, and all the new fittings and finishes along with build out of the new cabin and head.

The luxurious new guest cabin and full guest head was created and converted from a space which was an engineer’s cabin and storage/ gym area.

Karen Lynn Interior Design would like to thank her team and all her partners who worked diligently on weekends and holidays to make the project a success. We are forever grateful to the client who is a repeat client in which Karen Lynn Has done 3 major refits for over the past 15 years. We are deeply grateful to our loyal client for this opportunity to do the refit project.

The International Yacht & Aviation Awards reward the best in design from across the globe. Hosted by leading interior design magazine design et al and leading yacht and aviation design magazine Luxe et al.

The International Yacht & Aviation Awards are now in their 13th year and established as a key event in the calendar. More than that, however, they are the only design-focused awards for the industry. There are other events which are, of course, similar in nature, but none that have come about with the sole intention of focusing on the essential design elements of both the yacht and aviation sectors.

At design et al and Luxe et al, we are passionate about design from an innovative and inspirational perspective. The aim of The International Yacht & Aviation Awards is really very simple: we want to create an opportunity firstly for designers, naval architects, shipyards, private jet manufacturers and product designers to showcase their work, but more than that to enable Luxe et al readers and the global design community to see and to celebrate some of the best design schemes, product launches and innovation from throughout the world.

