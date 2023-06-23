Mediterranean Yacht Show Returns to Nafplio

Nafpilo will again host the Mediterranean Yacht Show.

The Greek port of Nafplio will once again host the Mediterranean Yacht Show.

Organized by the Greek Yachting Association, the event will take place from Saturday, April 17 to Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Billed as the world’s largest luxury crewed yacht charter show in the world, the show is also seen as an important player in shifting attention towards the eastern Med. The show is meant to attract solely the upper echelons of the yachting world; it is open only to yachts 24 metrers and longer.

According to organizers, the 2023 show featured 92 yachts and, due to the port of Nafpilo’s space limitations, an impressive waiting list. Returning in 2024 will be events such as the show’s popular Chefs’ Competition.

Situated in the northwestern corner of the Argic Gulf in Greece’s Peloponnese region, the historic port city of Nafplio is a major Greek tourist destination.

Tagged Greece, Mediterranean Yacht Show, Nafplio

Topics: