New Luxury Superyacht Design Includes SWATH Hull, Retrofuturistic Style

A bold new design from Andy Waugh Yacht Design deploys modern SWATH design and some nods to the past.

A new superyacht design’s retrofuturistic lines are drawing attention across the industry.

The Decadence is the latest design from UK-based Andy Waugh Yacht Design includes “small-waterplane-area-twin-hull” – or SWATH – as well as sweeping lines that invoke a different age.

According to Andy Waugh Yacht Design, the Decadence takes its aesthetic cues from 1920s automotive and aeronautical design. According to Drivespark.com, the Decadence “looks absolutely mad and gives it a few advantages when riding the waves.”

SWATH designs are somewhat forget-everything-you-know-about-catamarans. A central body is connected by slender stilts to cylindrical, submerged hulls. According to Andy Waugh Yacht Design, this would allow Decadence to achieve about 70% reduction in pitch and roll when compared to a traditional monohull.

The Hindustan Times marveled at the yacht’s size. “The length of the yacht is so huge,” the newspaper noted, “that it could be nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, if you measure from the ground to the top of her head.”

The Decadence would be 80m in length and with 30m of beam – and the SWATH design allows for some creative use of space. Crew quarters can be placed entirely in the submerged hulls, while the owner’s suite could be 20m wide and 30m long with 3m ceiling height. Technical spaces can also be kept away from the main body, which can be used entirely by guests while the rest of the yacht still provides comfortable quarters for crew.

Tagged Decadence, superyacht, SWATH

