PORT 32 Unveils New-State-of-the-Art Fort Lauderdale Marina, Featuring Expanded Dry Storage, a Premier Marina Repair Facility, Commercial Leasing and a Captain & Crew Lounge

PORT 32 Marinas, LLC (PORT 32) is debuting its Fort Lauderdale Marina, PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale, situated along “Marina Mile” on the New River. Located at 1915 SW 21st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312, it’s not only convenient to local waterways, but also to the Intracoastal and the Atlantic Ocean. PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale is just minutes from the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport and downtown Fort Lauderdale making boat and ocean access as convenient as possible.

A newly constructed, modern and versatile full-service marina, PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale is a ground-up build and features state-of-the-art equipment and technology. The marina can accommodate vessels from small tenders to yachts up to 180 feet. Its expanded dry storage is capable of housing the largest vessels in South Florida and beyond. It also boasts a new 3-acre yacht basin allowing the marina to accommodate up to 32 yachts.

PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale offers 278 short and long-term dry storage slips up to 55 feet, and 28,000 square feet of commercial space dedicated to marine use. The commercial space – now available for lease – consists of heated and cooled marine office/retail space, heated and cooled service units up to 55 feet in length and 18 feet in height, as well as ample storage/flex units.

The marina’s advanced technology includes a 150-ton travelift which can lift vessels up to 120 feet, a 60-ton yard transporter, and forklift with elevating cab for increased visibility and safety.

PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale has all boaters and yachters fueling needs covered as both REC-90 and diesel are sold onsite. The fuel dock – the only one on the New River – utilizes a high-speed pump.

The newly constructed wet slips are designed to accommodate vessels up to 150 feet for in-water repairs and refits. As a self-service marina, owners and captains may elect to bring their own crew or utilize one of the pre-approved vendors. PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale’s wet slips allow for painting, engine work, hull work, bright work, teak work, and more.

PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale offers safe wet slip hurricane storage. Located west of I-95, it is an accepted hurricane dockage location for most insurance companies. The facility is designed to withstand 175 mph winds.

The PORT 32 team hasn’t only thought of the boats, they have also kept captains and crew in mind while designing this state-of-the-art facility. Crew amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, conference room, and computer bar. A dockside gazebo is both an outdoor meeting spot and picnic area for vendors working at the facility as well as fuel dock customers. On-site security features include 24-hour video surveillance in addition to staffed security guards and remote-controlled access gates.

“We are thrilled to welcome boaters and crews to our Fort Lauderdale Marina and offer expanded dry storage that is able to house and protect the largest vessels in South Florida,” said Austin Schell, CEO of PORT 32 Marinas. “The marina’s storage and technology capabilities are exceptional, offering members a seamless and turnkey experience. We take the stress and hassle out of storage, so that our guests can make the most of their time on the water with friends and family.”

“With ample commercial space, leasing opportunities, a convenient location on the water, and wonderful crew amenities, PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale is set to be a premier South Florida marina, convenient for all guests,” said Mike Vinson, regional vice president, Florida East Coast for PORT 32. “Our goal is to enhance our guests’ boating experience with a service-first approach and first-class amenities.”

For more information about PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale or to enquire about leasing, visit port32fortlauderdale.com, email [email protected] or call (954) 895-8360.

Topics: