Recycled shrink-wrap option available for yachts

Southern Cross Boat Works, a scaffolding and shrink-wrap company in Florida, now uses recycled shrink- wrap plastic in its operations, primarily in maritime applications. To reduce its environmental impact, the 20-plus-year- old company has made the switch to a product that is made of 100% post- consumer waste and is fully recyclable. This product is also designed with additives to disintegrate in the landfill in a shorter time than other plastic.

“Our plastic is going to the landfill and it takes a long time to degrade, we need to start thinking about that,” said company owner and CEO Pablo Muñoz.

Muñoz’s son inspired the change.

“My son is a good spear fisherman and he goes all over the world; he said there are places where there is plastic on the bottom of the ocean,” Muñoz said. “I want to do the things I can change now.”

The company believes that every business has a responsibility to act sustainably and help protect the planet. By adopting environmentally friendly practices, the company hopes to inspire others to follow suit and contribute to a more sustainable future, Muñoz said.

The company is in discussions with marinas to initiate programs to recycle and properly dispose of waste, Muñoz said.

“Everyone talks about recycling, but many times it is repurposing,” he said. “At one point, we will have to deal with this.”

southerncrossboatworks.com

