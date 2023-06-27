Rhody Regatta to Benefit Rhode Island Food Bank

There will be racing on the waters of Rhode Island this weekend, and money raised from the Rhody Regatta will go to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

The Rhody Regatta takes to the waters of Rhode Island on Saturday – and money raised from the inaugural event will go to a great cause.

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank will be the beneficiary of the regatta, which takes place alongside the International Yacht and Athletic Club Newport Cup. The regatta was originally schedule to take part on the first weekend of June but was postponed due to weather.

“It’s two great events in one,” event co-chair Pat Kennedy said in a statement. “Teams will need to register for both events to qualify for separate prizes, but they will all start together to do one race, approximately 18 miles in length, around Conanicut Island in Narragansett Bay. Just as important as enjoying great racing is for teams to ‘give back’ and help raise funds for those who are not as fortunate as us, in this case those who depend on the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. We invite boats from all parts of Narragansett Bay and beyond to participate.”

The regatta is open to all Cruising/Racing Yachts with or without a 2023 PHRF of Narragansett Bay Handicap. The fleet will be divided into handicap and one-design classes according to rating and other factors at the discretion of the IYAC race management. Prizes will be awarded to the top finisher in each class, best overall finisher and the team raising the most funds for the RI Community Food Bank.

Skippers are encouraged to register teams at yachtscoring.com, and then set up a fundraising page on a Rhode Island Food Bank site set up for the event.

