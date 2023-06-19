Sea Tow Appears on The Weather Channel’s Docuseries “Deep Water Salvage”

Sea Tow, a nationwide on-water marine assistance provider, appeared on season three of The Weather Channel’s “Deep Water Salvage.” The season premiered at 8 p.m. on June 11.

Deep Water Salvage follows worldwide crew take on high-pressure missions to salvage vessels in danger of extreme weather and repair marine infrastructure. Assisting local authorities salvage a submerged vehicle that is believed to have a body inside, creating a unique oil recovery system designed to protect the marine ecosystem from an oil spill, and hauling a shipwrecked vessel near sacred burial grounds are just some of the encounters the docuseries shows.

Sea Tow’s appearance on the docuseries isn’t its first, as every episode of the first two seasons was brought to viewers in part by Sea Tow. The salvors in each episode of the show include Sea Tow crew members.

“Sea Tow is excited to continue working with The Weather Channel,” said Sea Tow CEO Joseph Frohnhoefer. “We’re thrilled to be back on board for a third season of Deep Water Salvage, where Sea Tow franchise owners and their skilled teams are proud to showcase to viewers the complex and compelling salvage work they do.”

