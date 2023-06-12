Senators Joe Manchin and John Boozman introduce bill prohibiting NOAA from “Placing Unnecessary Burdens’

Following a subcommittee hearing that examined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) proposed vessel speed restrictions, Senators Joe Manchin and John Boozman introduced the bipartisan Protecting Whales, Human Safety, and the Economy Act of 2023. The bill looks to prohibit NOAA from issuing their speed reduction regulations until technological solutions that help track whales and avoid strikes are implemented. Visit National Marine Manufacturers Association here for the full story.

Triton covered NOAA’s proposed vessel speed restrictions, North Atlantic right whales, and how the restrictions could impact the sportfishing community here.

