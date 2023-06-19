U.S. Coast Guard Issues Temporary Railroad Bridge Deviation

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) issued a temporary railroad bridge deviation from the operating schedule that governs the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad Bridge, mile 7.41, and the NW Dixie Highway Bridge, mile 7.5, across the Okeechobee Waterway in Stuart, Florida. The deviations are active from 12:01 a.m. on June 21 to 11:59 p.m. on December 17, 2023.

The USCG is also considering changing the operating regulation for the FEC Railroad Bridge to allow it to operate on a more predictable schedule, allowing for more reasonable usage between competing modes of transport, according to a notice by the USCG. NW Dixie Highway Bridge’s operating regulation will be changed to allow the drawbridges to operate jointly.

The FEC Railroad Bridge will open on signal at the quarter and three-quarter hour and stay open until all vessels requiring or requesting an opening have cleared under this new deviation, but any open period will not exceed 15 minutes. The NW Dixie Highway Bridge will open on signal, except when the FEC Railroad Bridge is in the closed position.

To view the USCG’s full note or leave a public comment, click here.

Topics: