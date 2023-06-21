Yachting Ventures Introduces Start-Up Pitching Competition at METSTRADE

Yachting Ventures announced the creation of a start-up pitching competition set to take place at the first Start-Up Pavilion at METSTRADE.

METSTRADE is the largest trade exhibition of marine equipment, materials, and systems in the world. The exhibition takes place November 15-17 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and projects to have over 17,000 leisure marine industry professionals in attendance. The new Start-Up Pavilion invites 15 start-up companies, sourced by Yachting Ventures, to exhibit for the entirety of the 3-day event.

The pitching competition involves four to five start-ups presenting their products and solutions to a panel of investors and industry leaders on the final day of the exhibition. The event will be judged by national and international experts in the sector, who are actively seeking investment opportunities in the space. The pitches will be judged based on criteria such as uniqueness, market potential, scalability, and overall impact on the leisure marine industry.

“The Start-Up Pitching Competition at METSTRADE is designed to bring together the brightest minds in the leisure marine industry, driving innovation and propelling the sector forward,” said Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures. “We are thrilled to provide a platform where these start-ups can present their ideas to a global audience of industry leaders, investors, and potential partners, opening doors to collaborations that can shape the future of our industry.”

The competition is open to anyone actively raising funding to support the growth of their venture in the leisure marine/yachting industry, including captains and crew.

The winning team will receive a complimentary spot in Start-Up Pavilion at METSTRADE 2024, potential funding, and significant media coverage through Yachting Ventures and METSTRADE.

The deadline for applications is August 31, and interested start-ups can apply here. For more information about pitching, contact [email protected]

