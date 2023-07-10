100 Yacht To Lead Sunseeker Lineup at Cannes Yachting Festival

Sunseeker’s Cannes lineup will include the new 100 Yacht.

Sunseeker has announced a nine-yacht lineup including one global debut and one European debut for the Cannes Yachting Festival.

The show will mark the debut of the 100 Yacht, while the Predator 65 makes its first European show appearance. Others in the British manufacturer’s arsenal include 2021 launches the Manhattan 55, 65 Sport Yacht and 90 Ocean. According to Sunseeker, the other four models will include the Manhattan 68.

The 100 Yacht accommodates up to 12 guests and five crew; one of its most notable design features is a water-level “Beach Club” that includes a large tender garage with hydraulic ladder passarelle, as well as an oversized rain shower, built-in barbecue and flexible seating. The crew cabin features an en-suite captain’s cabin, two twins each with en suite, a highly specified crew mess and laundry appliances

“We are excited to be bringing another nine-yacht line-up to the inaugural event of the autumn boat show season,” Sunseeker sales and marketing director Sean Robertson said in a statement. “These yachts showcase the very best in design and innovation from our in-house teams and each model offers a unique proposition across the size and product ranges we have on offer. We look forward to meeting our existing and new clientele at the show.”

The 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival will take place September 12 through 17.

Related Posts Sunseeker launches largest yacht Sunseeker launched its largest yacht, a tri-deck 155 in Poole, UK. Commissioned by Formula 1’s Eddie Jordan, the first 155 Yacht underwent sea trials earlier…

Azimut debuts yacht at Cannes Italian builder Azimut will debut its new 80-foot (24m) yacht at the Cannes show in September. It is the first yacht over 72 feet designed…

Majesty 100 makes European debut at Cannes Emirates-based shipyard Gulf Craft debuted the newest addition to its line of Majesty Yachts at the 40th Cannes Yachting Festival, the Majesty 100 (30.5m). Also…

Topics: