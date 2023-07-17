110-meter Superyacht Kaos Vandalized in Ibiza

M/Y Kaos, a 110-meter Oceanco, was vandalized on Sunday in Ibiza.

Protestors from the Futuro Vegetal (Vegetable Future) group vandalized M/Y Kaos with paint on Sunday, July 17 in Ibiza, Spain.

After using fire extinguishers to spray paint across the vessel, the protestors held a sign that read, “You Consume Others Suffer.” M/Y Kaos is owned by Nancy Walton Laurie, the daughter of Walmart co-founder James Walton.

Futuro Vegetal is, “a collective of civil disobedience and direct action that fights against the Climate Crisis by adopting a plant-based agri-food system,” according to their website. The group later confirmed that two of their climate activists were the paint sprayers on their Twitter account.

The two activists were arrested after the act, according to Daily Mail. The Futuro Vegetal Twitter account later tweeted that they expect the two activists to be released on Monday at noon.

This wasn’t the first pricey mode of transportation that Futuro Vegetal painted with fire extinguishers. The group sprayed yellow paint on a private jet at the Ibiza airport just days prior to doing the same to M/Y Kaos.

Read Triton‘s current issue here.

Related Posts Superyacht Sales and Charter moves Superyacht Sales and Charter has relocated its office to 1515 S.W. 20th St. in Fort Lauderdale. The company’s email address, as well as its telephone…

New marina planned for Ibiza A new megayacht marina, Sovren Marina of Ibiza, is under construction in Ibiza, Spain. Sovren Marina, the marina specialist division of Sovren House Group, was…

AYSS accepts Superyacht Support Limited The Association of Yacht Support Services (AYSS) announced the acceptance of Superyacht Support Limited, Auckland, New Zealand as a full member.For further information contact Jeanette…

Tagged ibiza, kaos, vandalized

Topics: