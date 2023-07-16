2023 Boat Builder Award Nominations Open Now

Nominations for the 2023 Boat Builder Awards are now open, with 11 categories to choose from.

The Boat Builder awards, jointly run by METSTRADE and IBI News, recognizes the contributions of companies, individuals, and initiatives in the boat building industry.

Nominations are free and open to boatbuilders, shipyards, manufacturers of leisure boats and superyachts or, for some categories, those employed by them, according to IBI. Nominations can be made by anyone in the marine industry and multiple nominations can be made by one individual.

The 11 categories available for nominations include Designer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Rising Star, and more. Nominations are open now until Sept. 22, 2023.

The gala dinner, where the winners of each category will be announced, is on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the National Marine Museum in Amsterdam on the second day of METSTRADE. METSTRADE is the world’s largest trade exhibition of marine equipment, materials, and systems.

To nominate an individual, initiative, or company, or for more information, click here.

Triton covered the announcement of the first Start-Up Pavilion at METSTRADE. Click here for the full story.

