Australia Cocaine Bust Turns Up Yacht With $61m in Extras

Australian police hauled almost 250kg of cocaine from a yacht moored in a Queensland harbor.

Two men are being held in Australia after more than $61m worth of cocaine was found allegedly hidden in a yacht moored in Townsville.

According to the Australian Associated Press, the two men were arrested last week at their apartment after the drugs were found on the yacht. The men, both from Griffith, New South Wales, have been accused of importing the drugs by sea after Australian federal police took 247kg of it off the yacht. The bust was a joint operation between the AFP, the Australian Border Force and the Queensland Police Service.

According to reports, police said that when officers knocked on the apartment door, somebody threw a vacuum-sealed bag off the balcony. It contained $290,000 in cash. Police allege the men traveled to Townsville from Canberra in May to recover the cocaine.

The yacht arrived in Townsville from Vanuatu in April. Officers searched it when it first arrived and then restricted it to port for 90 days for more investigations.

“Joint operations like these combine the resources and intelligence of each enforcement agency to detect, disrupt and deter the illegal drug trade in our country,” Queensland Police Service Chief Superintendent Craig Morrow said in a statement. “Targeting the illegal drug trade by disrupting the supply and the distribution networks is a priority for all law enforcement agencies. The aim is to stop them from entering our community and causing untold damages to people and families.”

