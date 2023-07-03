Azimut to Debut Magellano 60 at 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival

Azimut plans to present the global premiere of the new 60-foot (18m) Magellano 60 during the Cannes Yachting Festival, scheduled from Sept. 12 to 17.

Azimut is set to show the world the new Magellano 60, which comes equipped with a second-generation Dual Mode hull that reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20%. The extended cockpit of the vessel that sits at the stern transforms into a terrace that hangs over the water. Azimut plans to debut the new S7 as well.

Benetti will also be present at the festival with the 121-foot (37m) Motopanfilo. The yacht comes with a displacement hull built in composite, along with interiors designed by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti. The exteriors were the result of a collaboration between Francesco Struglia and Benetti, with the design inspired by the motoryachts of the 1960s.

