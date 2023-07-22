bioaqualife Says Bye to Microplastics With Biodegradable, Recyclable Boat Wrap

bioaqualife has announced a new boat and construction wrap that generates no microplastics and is 100% biodegradable and recyclable.

The Rhode Island-based company’s new biodegradable boat and construction wrap makes use of its proprietary additive to make the wrap fully biodegradable. According to bioaqualife, it’s also fully recyclable. When disposed of, it naturally breaks down into harmless water and methane components. Because of the additive, it does not generate harmful microplastics. According to bioaqualife, it breaks down in any anaerobic condition, including backyard composting. A large amount of recycled plastics also go into the making of the wrap. Successful trialing and use of the wrap includes use by American Magic in transporting boats to Barcelona for the 37th America’s Cup in 2024.

“We are excited to introduce the bioaqualife biodegradable boat and construction wrap,” Carsten Petersen, bioaqualife’s GM, said in a statement. “Our mission is to provide innovative solutions that prioritize recyclability and biodegradability, while reducing environmental impact. With bioaqualife, individuals and industries can make a tangible difference in building a greener future.”

Tagged bioaqualife, boat wrap, microplastics, plastics

